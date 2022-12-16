0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Why Lionel Messi missed Argentina training ahead of France clash

Argentina National Team Captain, Lionel Messi Gh Argentina captain, Lionel Messi

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, missed the Albiceleste training on Wednesday, December 15, 2022, ahead of the World Cup final clash against France.

Earlier reports claimed the Paris Saint and Germain superstar had a slight knock which led to him not training with the group.

However, a training ground report by Ghanaian Sports journalist, Samuel Kusi Appiah, suggests Messi is not injured as he trained at the gym together with Angel Di Maria.

According to Appiah, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni gave his first team a rest while the reserves engaged in intense training.

Despite the rest, the first team players turned up for the session but did not engage in it.

Argentina will hold another training session on Friday, December 16, 2022, in preparation for the final.

Argentina and France have both won the World Cup twice, and the winner of the match on Sunday, December 18 will take their total to three.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
Related Articles: