2022 World Cup is France's to lose, Argentina underdogs - Emmanuel Enin

Ghanaian journalist, Emmanuel Enin, has named France as the overwhelming favourite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup over Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Argentina and France face off on Sunday, December 18, in search of their third FIFA World Cup after beating Croatia and Morocco respectively to qualify for the finals of the 2022 Mundial.



While many claim that the presence of Lionel Messi slightly tilts the tie in favour of Argentina, Emmanuel Enin stated that France are more of a complete team with numerous attacking options and that makes them favourites.



France on paper are the overwhelming favourite in the final on Sunday because they are a complete team, You can't say same for Argentina because all the analysis for them will be based on Lionel Messi turning up for the game.



But for France, there is Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele, and Giroud but you can also get Benzema coming from the bench per the reports we are gathering. The World Cup is for France to lose and nothing more," Emmanuel Enin said on GhanaWeb Mundial show.

Argentina will face off with France in the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.



There will be live commentary of the game on GhanaWeb with Joel Eshun, Emmanuel Enin, and Joseph Adamafio.



