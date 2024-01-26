2023 AFCON: Apologize to Ghanaians - Kwesi Nyantakyi to GFA

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has called on the current administration led by Kurt Okraku to issue an unqualified apology to Ghanaians in light of the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Nyantakyi, also a former 1st CAF Vice President, emphasized that the responsibility of apologizing should not rest solely on the players; instead, the GFA should take the lead in expressing regret to the Ghanaian populace.



He stressed that a comprehensive apology from the football governing body could help ease the pain felt by the nation.



“Even the players are apologizing. If this apology is comprehensive enough then nobody has to apologize again. But even the captain is apologizing and I think the pain is so much that we need to assuage the pain of the people by telling them that we are sorry and being ready to make amends and move forward.



“I’m happy to see that the ministry is desirous of leading the plan to draw a strategic plan,” Nyantakyi stated on GTV Sports Plus.



He further commended the Ministry for its commitment to developing a strategic plan to address the challenges faced by the Black Stars, emphasizing the need for a collective effort in moving forward.

The Black Stars' second consecutive exit at the group phase of the AFCON tournament has sparked widespread disappointment among Ghanaians. The team suffered a defeat against Cape Verde and managed draws against Egypt and Mozambique, finishing third in Group B with two points.



As a result of the team's poor performance, head coach Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties by the Ghana Football Association.





On the issue of owning up and apologizing



Nyantakyi - “we need to assuage the pain of the people by apologizing, even the players have apologized…”



The GFA is yet to apologize to Ghanaians more than week after the tournament.

