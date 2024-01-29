2023 AFCON: Watch highlights of the marathon penalty shootout between DR Congo and Egypt

DR Congo eliminated Egypt in a marathon penalty shootout to progress to the quarter-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leopards beat the Pharaohs 8-7 on penalties after the game ended one-all after extra time.



DR Congo took the lead through Ella in the 37th minute after a smart play from a quick throw-in to catch the Egyptian defense off guard.



However, the 8-time champions restored parity just before half-time after Mostafa Mohammed converted a penalty.



The second half saw no goals as the game stretched into extra time. Egypt were reduced to 10 men when Mohammed Hamdi picked up his second booking in the game. The Pharaohs despite the numerical disadvantage helped off Congo to send the game into penalties.



Mostafa Mohammed and Abou Gabaski missed two of Egypt's 9 penalties while DR Congo missed one out of their 9 penalties.

Goalkeeper, Lionel Mpasi-Zau scored the winner sending Gabaski the wrong way. DRC will face Guinea in the last eight.



EE/EK