2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde edge Mauritania to secure last eight spot

Cape Verde secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Mauritania in a thrilling 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Monday night.

Now, they are set to face either Ivory Coast or Senegal in the quarterfinals.



A late penalty converted by Ryan Mendes propelled the Blue Sharks to a well-deserved triumph, matching their best-ever Afcon performance. Meanwhile, the Lions of Chinguetti exit the tournament after a historic progression beyond the group stage.



Mendes posed a threat twice within the opening 10 minutes, with a deflected shot narrowly missing the target and an attempted lob that almost caught out Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Niasse.



Mauritania's first significant attempt came from Bodda Mouhsine, whipping a shot just wide from a direct free kick in the 15th minute.

The second half witnessed both teams trading chances, and around the hour mark, Mauritania had a clear opportunity with a powerful run from Bouna Amar. However, Souleymane Anne missed a shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.



The Blue Sharks intensified the pressure on the 78th minute, as Jovane cut in from the left flank, forcing Niasse into a sharp save.



Niasse showcased an exceptional save shortly after, palming away Mendes' glancing header from a corner kick.



An 86th-minute defensive error by Mauritania allowed Cape Verde's Gilson to earn a penalty. Mendes stepped up to take the spot kick, securing a 1-0 lead and propelling the Blue Sharks into the quarterfinals.