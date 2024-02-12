2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Right to Dream graduate Simon Adingra wins Best Young Player of the Tournament award

Simon Adingra

Right to Dream Academy graduate Simon Adingra has won the Best Young Player of the Tournament award after putting up some impressive performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Brighton forward proved decisive for the Elephants since the knockout stage started, and provided two assists in the final match.



Throughout the tournament, Adingra has scored one goal and provided two assists, all coming in the final.



In the final on Saturday, Ekong had put Nigeria ahead seven minutes before the end of a cagey first half when the centre-back rose highest to powerfully head in from nine yards out following a corner.



Franck Kessie nodded in the equaliser in the 62nd minute when he was left unmarked at the back post from Adingra's corner.

Adingra again put in a dangerous cross from the left for Sebastian Haller to net the winner.



After a remarkable run to the final, which included the departure of coach Jean-Louis Gasset after two defeats in the group stage, the Ivorians clinched a third continental title with a deserved victory.



The West Africans add to their previous Nations Cup wins in 1992 and 2015 and become the first tournament hosts to triumph since Egypt lifted the trophy in 2006.