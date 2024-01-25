2023 Africa Games: CAF confirms list of participating teams in football events

File photo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the lineup of participating teams for the football events (men and women) at the upcoming Africa Games Accra 2023.

In the men's category, the CAF Executive Committee has determined that the eight quarterfinalists from the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, alongside the host nation Ghana, will qualify for this prestigious event.



The age category regulations applied during the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON will also be maintained.



The qualified men's teams comprise Benin, Congo, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Tunisia, and Uganda.

For the women's segment, teams that participated in the fourth qualifying rounds of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 will secure spots in the Final tournament of the Africa Games Accra 2023, adhering to the same age category rules.



The qualified women's teams include the host nation Ghana, alongside Cameroon, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, and Uganda.



The 2023 Africa Games are scheduled to run from March 8 to March 24, 2024, in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.