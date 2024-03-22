Sports

2023 African Games: Ghanaians sing praises of Black Princesses for beating Nigeria to win gold

Mukarama Abdulai And Fans Black Princesses striker, Mukarama Abdulai spending time with some fans

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have eulogized the Black Princesses after they emerged as winners of the women's football tournament of the 2023 African Games.

The Black Princesses showed outstanding resilience in the final, coming from a goal down to beat defending champions, Nigeria, at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Tracy Twum and Mukarama Abdulai scored two fabulous goals to ensure the comeback win after Edeh Njideka had given Nigeria the lead.

Many Ghanaians were impressed with the Princesses' fighting spirit, while others praised some of the players who were outstanding on the night.

The players who got the loudest applause were Mukarama who scored the match-winner, Maafia Nyame, and Abiba Issah as well as coach Yusif Basigi.

Check out some reactions below

EE/EK

