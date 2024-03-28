2023 African Games: Video of Sports Minister promising allowances for volunteers pops up

A video of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, promising to pay volunteers at the 2023 African Games has popped up.

In the video, recorded during a press briefing on March 4, 2024, Mustapha Ussif talked about the costs for the games, including expenses on facilities and other things.



He also mentioned that volunteers would be taken care of, including providing them with food and allowances.



“Allowance for volunteers. The volunteers for the games are going to be fed and given allowances,” Mustapha Ussif said although he didn’t state the amount.



Despite the promise by the Sports Minister, volunteers have not received any allowances following the conclusion of the Games.



The request for the allowances by the volunteers has led to clashes between them and personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

Meanwhile, the LOC has stated there was no agreement to pay the allowances of volunteers.



Watch the video of the Sports Minster below







JNA/EK