2023 African Games: Watch how Benjamin Azamati qualified for 100m final in style

Ghanaian male sprinter, Benjamin Azamati showcased his prowess by clinching second place in the semifinals of the Men’s 100m race at the ongoing African Games 2023, securing a spot in the highly anticipated final.

Competing in a challenging semifinal race, Azamati, clocked an impressive time of 10.41 seconds.



Despite a difficult start, the US-based Ghanaian demonstrated resilience and finished strongly, earning his spot in the final of the Men’s 100m dash.



Cameroon's Emmanuel Alobwede Eseme claimed first place in the Semifinal 2 with a time of 10.23 seconds, while Nigeria’s Sunday Okon Isreal secured third place with a time of 10.47 seconds.



Another Cameroonian athlete, Raphael Mberlina Ngaguele, finished fourth with a time of 10.52 seconds.

Regarded as one of the favourites, Azamati has been tipped to win gold for Ghana in the 100m sprints.



