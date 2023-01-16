0
2023 CHAN: Big teams lose their opening games - Annor Walker on Madagascar defeat

Annor Walker 232 Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, is unfazed by his side's defeat to Madagascar, claiming big teams lose their opening games in the competition.

Black Galaxies lost 2-1 to Madagascar as they began their 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) with a defeat.

While some Ghanaians are worried about the poor start, Annor Walker said losing opening games is normal and that the Black Galaxies are not out yet.

"Such things happen in football. It happens in competitions that big teams lose their opening games. We may have lost but we are certainly not out of the competition yet," he added.

He, however, noted that his players let him down.

“I think my boys disappointed me in the first half and I take it as one of those things that happen in football. We were well prepared for this game, but minor mistakes cost us the game,” said a dejected Walker after the game.

After Morocco's withdrawal, Ghana would need to beat Sudan on January 19 and hope for favourable results in Sudan's game against Madagascar to advance.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
