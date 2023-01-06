2023 CHAN: We are determined to win the trophy - Tony Aubynn assures

Black Galaxies management committee chairman, Dr Tony Aubynn

Black Galaxies management committee chairman, Dr Tony Aubynn has assured that the team is determined to win the 2023 African Nations of Championship [CHAN].

Ghana will be competing for the trophy for the first time since 2014.



The home-based players have arrived in Algeria after having 18-day camping in Egypt.



The team recorded wins against Egypt's U-20 side and Al Ahly.



Annor Walker and his charges will take on Algeria and Mozambique in their final preparations ahead of the tournament.



However, Dr Aubynn speaking in an interview reiterated that the playing body is determined to lift the trophy.

"We are determined to win the trophy," he said.



"This is the longest preparation the team has had and the players are determined to make themselves proud and make the country proud.



"We just have to stay focused and perform," he added.



Ghana have been housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.



The tournament has been scheduled to kick off on January 13 to February 3.