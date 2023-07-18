2026 World Cup: Only complacency can stop Black Stars from qualifying - John Paintsil

Ex-Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil believes that complacency is the only factor that could prevent Ghana from qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite acknowledging that Ghana has been placed in a challenging group, the 42-year-old coach asserted that success hinges on approaching each game with the mindset of playing in the World Cup itself.



Paintsil told Graphic Sports, “We’ll qualify if only we take all our games seriously by not underrating any team or the jersey they wear, because those things play a lot of tricks on players’ minds."



Reflecting on the draw that placed Ghana in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central Africa Republic, Chad, and Comoros, the former West Ham United player described it as a tricky group that necessitates hard work to overcome.



He stated, “It’s a very tricky group; it’s not a difficult group but it’s a tricky one. A tough group is different from a tricky one and you know we have Comoros there whom we have a history with based on what happened at the last Africa Cup of Nations where they pulled a surprise.



“They might think they still exist and that also gives them some confidence, and also Central African Republic. They are also a team that can pull a surprise. Mali is the difficult one,” he noted.

“If we become complacent, we are going to lose the match, so we shouldn’t underrate any team. We should take every game seriously. It doesn’t matter whether it is Comoros or Chad, we have to play like we are playing against Brazil,” he stressed.



He urged the Black Stars to win every match to secure maximum points and avoid last-minute calculations.



Expressing his confidence in the team he stated, "Considering the direction Ghana football is taking, I don't believe the players and the technical team are willing to underestimate any team. We have enough experience to win all the matches, both at home and away."



