2026 World Cup qualifiers: Mali will not be a threat to the Black Stars - John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has opined that Mali are not a strong opposition anymore insisting the Black Stars are the better side.

This comes following the draw of the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.



The four-time African champions have been housed in Group I alongside Mali, Chad, Madagascar, Comoros and the Central African Republic.



Many football enthusiasts have predicted that the Black Stars have a tough game against the Eagles.



However, Paintsil observed that the Malian team had dipped in form as compared to the era of Seidu Keita and believed they would not pose much threat to the Black Stars even though they could pull some surprises if they are taken for granted.

“It was during 2012 when Mali was in top form; I thought they could build on their form but looking at them now I don’t think they are strong like before,” the former West Ham United defender told Graphic Sports.



The African qualifiers have been scheduled to kick off in November later this year.



The Black Stars will be hoping to make their fifth appearance at the Mundial having featured four times in the global showpiece.