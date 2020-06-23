Sports News

22 Ghanaian footballers stranded in Ethiopia, beg government to rescue them

Reports from Ethiopia indicate Ghanaian world cup star Lee Addy, and some other Ghanaian players have been stranded in Ethiopia for three months following the closure of Ghana’s borders in March as a measure to curb the importation of Covid-19 cases.

The Twenty-two players (22) are Kweku Andoh, ex-Ashgold Captain, Latif Mohammed, ex-Medeama SC and Kotoko goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, Rahim Osmanu, Latif Mohammed, Alhassan Nuhu, Fuseini Nuhu, Aaron Amoah, Adamu Mohammed, Osei Mawuli, Iddrisu Nafiu, Amos Acheampong, Frimpong Manso, Yakubu Mohammed, Isaac Amuzu, Kalusha Alhassan, Richmond Adongo, Adam Masalachi, Isaac Oduro, Bismark Oppong, Bismark Appiah, Asiedu Benjamin Kwesi



According to the players, all attempts to return home have failed. The players and a manager leading them, Yussif Sofo has told IMAX media’s lead sports producer, Evans Amewugah that the Ghanaian consulate in Ethiopia told them the government will provide a flight to return them home after taking all their details but have since failed to deliver.



They added that the consulate has requested each player to pay 1,500 dollars so that arrangements will be laid to put them on board a cargo plane back home.

Yussif Sofo further disclosed that Ghana's u20 world winning goalkeeper, Daniel Adjei was part of those who were stranded but has now been flown to Holland because he holds Dutch passport.



“We really need the government to come to our aid because we have spent all our money and if the government does not evacuate us then our house situation will get out of hands,” He told Evans Amewugah





Source: Evans Amewugah,contributor

