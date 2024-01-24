$30k for players, $21k for ball boy: Breakdown of agreed qualification bonus for Black Stars at 2023 AFCON

Bright Kankam Boadu, the head of sports of Pure FM has given a reported breakdown of how much the Black Stars players, officials and staff would have enjoyed had the team advanced to the knockout phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Ivory Coast.

Kankam Boadu explains that almost all staff of the team considered to be key members would have enjoyed some financial benefit had the team progressed to the round of sixteen.



Speaking on Pure FM, Kankam Boadu said “If we had qualified, this useless team would have made $30,000 each as a player. Chris Hughton would have made $60,000. Team doctor would have gotten $21,000 (70% of what the players' bonus). Ameenu Shadow would gotten $21,000 and Ball Boy would have gotten $21,000.



The Black Stars left the 2023 AFCON, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.

As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.







Watch GhanaWeb's review of Ghana's AFCON performance below







