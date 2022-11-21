32 to compete in 2022 Gold Fields PGA championship

The tournament will kick off on November 30

The 2022 edition of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association tournament has been launched with organizers confident that this year’s edition will rank among the most exciting in the competition's nine-year history.

The competition scheduled for Wednesday, November 30 to December 3, 2022 is expected to have 32 golfers competing for honors.



The 32, made up of 24 Ghanaians and eight foreigners will compete in the tournament which serves as the climax of all golf events in the country.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mark Coffie, President of the PFA outlined the formula for the selection of the 24 Ghanaian golfers.



He explained that the Ghanaian contingent were top-ranked players during four mini-tournaments played within the year.



The foreigners will on the other hand come from Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Zimbabwe, Senegal, and Gabon.



He disclosed further that 16 senior golfers would also play at the championship.

Providing details on the tournament, Mark Coffie revealed that regular pros would play for four days but would be cut to 24 after the first two days while the senior pros would also play for three days but would also be cut to eight after the second day.



Joshua Mortoti, the Executive Vice President of West Africa for Gold Field Limited praised PGA for their commitment to the competition.



He mentioned that the winning prize for the regular pros was GH₡50,000 and GH₡20,000 for the senior pros making the total prize money of GH₡267,000 for the regular pros and GH₡69,000 for the senior pros.



“The grand total for the prize money for this year’s tournament is GH₡336,500 and as you would notice, the total prize money has increased significantly from last year, which was GH₡172,000,” he said.



Mr Hans De-Beer, Chairman of the Organising Committee, also added that the course was in good shape and ready for the tournament.



He said they hosted the Ghana Open about two weeks ago and according to him, there were lots of positive compliments from the players and described the Damang Golf Club as the best golf course in the country.