3Sports debate: Kurt Okraku excited political parties will explain sports promises

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku is excited the sports department of leading television network TV3, will host all political parties in a debate to further explain their policies on sports.

Kurt Okraku said it is the first of its kind that football has come into the discourse ahead of a major elections in Ghana and he expects more attention to be given to sports.



Speaking to 3Sports ahead of the showdown on September 30, 2020, Mr Okraku said “for the first time, we have football coming into the front line of political discourse regarding this upcoming election”.



“We have heard the two big political parties talking about sports and most importantly, Football and that has really excited us because we believe that Football is not only product that takes Ghana into millions of homes, it is the only sports that is only consumed in over 211 countries worldwide, other disciplines will be important but Football stands tall, and I think we deserve better.

“I am glad we have the possibility to listen to the two big political parties talking about sports and zooming in to Football areas, I think there is the need for more attention for sports in this country”.



“Sports occupies a special place in the heart of everybody because it is an activity for the youth and clearly, the youth of this country deserves attention”.



The event will be held at the McDan La Town Park in La, Accra, and will see the parties take turns to answer questions from the hosts Thierry Nyann and Eva Okyere.