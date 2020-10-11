45th SWAG Awards: Elizabeth Addo named Women’s Footballer of the Year

Black Queens skipper Elizabeth Addo has been named Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Women’s footballer of the year.

The 27 year old forward beat off stiff competition from Grace Asantewaa and Janet Egyiri to win the coveted gong.



Elizabeth deservedly scooped the award following her exploits with Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Women’s Super League and the Ghana women’s national team during the period under review.

The 45th SWAG awards night was held at Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra on Saturday.