5 most controversial Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko transfers

A grid photo of five footballers to play for both Hearts and Kotoko

Mohammed Alhassan is yet to kick a ball for Asante Kotoko but Accra Hearts of Oak fans, legends, and past management members are yet to come to terms that their former deputy captain is now a Porcupine.

Some Hearts of Oak faithful have branded their Board Members as extremely incompetent for terminating the contract of their most experienced defender over frivolous issues and allowing him to cross carpets to Kotoko.



Mohammed Alhassan joined Asante Kotoko on a one-and-half-year deal as a free agent after his contract after being declared as surplus to requirements by Hearts coach Slavko Matic.



His transfer has now joined the tall list of controversial transfers that have happened between the two most successful clubs in the history of Ghana football.



More than 20 players have crossed carpets between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko but not all the transfers generated controversies as some made their move at the twilight of their careers.



In this episode of the GhanaWeb feature, we bring you a list of five most controversial transfers between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko including Mohammed Alhassan.

Charles Taylor



Charles Asampong Taylor made the most controversial transfer move in the history of Ghana football in the 21st century.



Charles Taylor in 2003, after winning the Champions League, Super Cup, FA Cup, and Ghana Premier League (3 times) made his dream move by joining his beloved Asante Kotoko.



The move was so controversial that he was cursed by many Hearts of Oak fans and despite returning to the club in 2006, many Phobians still consider him to be a traitor.



Ollenu Ashitey

The striker is on the tall list of players who also joined Asante Kotoko directly from Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Techiman Eleven Wonders marksman joined Asante Kotoko in 2018 after spending a year with Accra Hearts of Oak.



Ollenu Ashitey was a Porcupine when Kotoko's team bus run into a stationary vehicle on the Accra-Kumasi highway while returning to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League game.



Reverend Osei Kofi



Osei Kofi is regarded as one of the country’s best footballers and his record bears witness to that.

Osei Kofi is remembered for his role in Ghana’s AFCON success but his exploits at club level also contributed to his legendary status.



He became one of the early players who moved between the sworn rivals when he joined Kotoko from Hearts of Oak.



Osei Kofi made his name at Kotoko as a diminutive and nimble-footed winger with goals but he still credits Hearts for giving him the platform to showcase his talent.



Opoku Afriyie



Nicknamed Bayie, the former Black Stars striker left Asante Kotoko after being labelled an old man to join rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 1982 season.

According to reports, Opoku Afriyie was threatened not to join Accra Hearts of Oak but he was eager to prove a point so he left.



Asante Kotoko fans felt his absence when he led Accra Hearts of Oak to beat Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



He retired at Accra Hearts of Oak but came back to work as the team manager of Asante Kotoko in 2003.



JE/KPE