9th Games of La Francophonie: Morocco finishes top of the medal table

Morocco won 58 medals

Source: Janet Nana Akua Amankwaa, Contributor

Morocco collected a total of 58 medals at the 9th Jeux de la Francophonie, held from July 28 to August 6 in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), topping the rankings of this sporting and cultural event for the first time in its history.

On the final day of competition at the 9th Jeux de la Francophonie on Saturday, Morocco caused a sensation by winning 23 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals.



The Kingdom, which had never before won so many medals at the Jeux de la Francophonie, set a new record, with 42 medals in athletics, 8 in judo, 5 in road cycling, 2 in wrestling and one in ball juggling. The Kingdom's last record was set in Côte d'Ivoire (2017), with a total of 42 medals (13 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze).



Another highlight of Moroccan participation: the majority of medals, 34 out of 58 (including 18 gold medals), were won by Moroccan athletes, confirming the important place occupied by women in the national sporting landscape.

Morocco, a member of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, organized the first Jeux de la Francophonie in Casablanca in 1989, where it came 3rd with 21 medals.



The 9th edition of the Jeux de la Francophonie, which ends on Sunday, brings together some 2,500 young people aged 18 to 35 representing 88 countries, including Morocco, to take part in the various sporting disciplines and cultural activities on the program for this event.