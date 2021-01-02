AC Monza CEO Adriano Galliani praises impact of Boateng and Balotelli

Chief Executive Officer of Serie B club AC Monza, Adriano Galliani has praised the immediate impact of duo K.P Boateng and Mario Balotelli.

The pair combined to hand AC Monza fans a special Christmas gift with a 3-0 victory against Salernitana.



Balotelli netted just four minutes into his debut from a move started by his ex-Milan teammate Boateng.



"A dream debut, it made me happy. The first ball he touches, he scores, it's a wonderful story,” said Galliani.

”I would mention another great player who is doing very well like Boateng. Yesterday Prince played a sumptuous game, he is doing very well on and off the pitch: he has become a leader of the locker room, he lavishes advice, he is the point of reference for his teammates.



“He is working hard to cultivate our dream. I heard President Berlusconi today, he is enthusiastic, he hadn't seen playing so well since the days of the great Milan. We all have this hope in our hearts.”