AFCON qualifiers: Kudus maintains top form ahead of Ghana v Angola games

Kudus Mohammed 4556989 908968.jfif Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus was in his usual elements over the weekend when Ajax brushed aside Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The talented youngster started for his team on Sunday and continued with his fine form this season as his side cruised to a 4-2 victory at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

The visitors shot into the lead through Mohammed Kudus after just 10 minutes into the much-anticipated encounter.

Four minutes later, Ajax doubled their lead through Edson Álvarez after connecting from Kudus assist.

Ajax added their third goal of the game through Steven Bergwijn at the 19th-minute mark but a few minutes to the end of the first half, the home team pulled one back through Pelle van Amersfoort.

After the break, Kenneth Taylor scored to extend Ajax's lead in the encounter but Sydney van Hooijdonk find the back of the net in the 79th minute for the home team to make it 4-2 at the end of the game.

The form of Mohammed Kudus is good for the Black Stars especially as Ghana will face off with Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament next week.

This season, the forward has 18 goals in all competitions for Ajax and has also provided six assists.

 

 

 

