AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu named in matchday squad for first time

Mohammed Salisu at training

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu is set to make his debut for AS Monaco after being named in the matchday squad for the first time since his summer transfer from Southampton.

Salisu, who had been sidelined due to injury, commenced training in October and, after an intensive period of work, has been declared fit to potentially feature in this weekend's high-profile clash in the French Ligue 1.



Head coach Adi Hutter has included Salisu in the squad for the eagerly awaited match against PSG, scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes on Friday, November 24.

With Salisu's addition to the squad, AS Monaco aim to reinforce their defence against PSG's formidable attacking lineup. The Ghanaian's physical presence and defensive prowess could play a crucial role in the team's strategy for the game.



This positive development signifies a turning point for Salisu, showcasing his resilience and dedication to regain form and fitness.