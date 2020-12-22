AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu opens up about struggles this season

Striker, Myron Boadu

Dutch-born forward Myron Boadu has admitted to struggling this season in the Eredivisie after a poor start to the campaign at AZ Alkmaar.

The striker who was leading the Eredivisie goalscorers chat last season before the cancellation of the campaign due to COVID-19 has failed to replicate that form.



Boadu ended last term with 14 goals but he has only managed three goals so far this season, and according to the attacker his struggles can be attributed to injuries and the contracting of COVID-19.



"Despite the strong competition, I feel like the first striker of AZ", Myron Boadu said.

The Golden Boy award nominee has lost his place to Albert Gudmundsson but hopes to fight back for a regular spot.



"It is up to me to remain the first striker," he says. "Many young players think that talent is enough, but I think that hard work will take you a lot further. Many young talents underestimate that. I noticed that myself."