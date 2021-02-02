Abdul Basit included in Esperance Champions League squad

Tunisian giants, Esperance de Tunis have included Abdul Basit in their official CAF Champions League squad list for the 2020/21 season.
The 24-year-old joined the club in the January transfer window from Macedonian club Makedonija Gjorce Petrov and has been included in the squad.
It has been reported that Esperance registered four players before the transfer window was closed which included the Ghanaian forward.
Fedaâ, Badri, and Togui are the other three players who have been registered.
The team brings their current workforce to 36 players knowing that Kwame Bonsu and Ben Hammouda are no longer with them.
Abdul Basit is a former player of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.
