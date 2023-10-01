Abdul Fatawu Issahaku provides an assist for Leicester City in 4-1 win at Blackburn

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku started for Leicester City on Sunday afternoon when the team played against Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship.

Deployed on the flanks in the attack of the visiting team, the Black Stars teenager impressed and helped his team to cruise to a big win.



The forward provided an assist for Wout Faes to score in the 4th minute to give Leicester City the lead.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku went on to play 58 minutes of the game before he was substituted.

Thanks to additional goals from Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheancho, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leicester City secured a 4-1 win to bag all three points.



Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers netted the consolation goal through a strike from Sammie Szmodics.



Since joining Leicester City this season, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has made five appearances in the English Championship and has one assist to his name.