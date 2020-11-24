Abdul Fatawu Safiu scores for Trelleborgs in win against Dalkurd

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu climbed off the bench to score for Trelleborgs in their 1-0 win over Dalkurd FF in the Swedish Superttan over the weekend.

The 26-year old came on a substitute for Swedish International Erik Anderson in the 67th minute when the game was still goalless.



Holm missed the opportunity to take the lead for the home side in the 66th minute after missing a penalty.



Abdul Fatawu scored late in injury time after heading the ball into the net to secure all three points for Trelleborgs.

Trelleborgs after this win is placed ninth on the league table with 32 points.



Fatawu has now scored six goals and registered two assists this season in 26 appearances for the Blue and Whites.





Safiu! Trelleborgs FF tar ledningen på stopptid pic.twitter.com/xYNW4qHlIm — Dplay Sport ???????? (@Dplay_Sport) November 21, 2020