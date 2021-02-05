Abdul Nassiru Hamzah returns to Inter Allies from loan

Right-winger Abdul Nassiru Hamzah has now returned to Inter Allies after his loan spell with our sister-club HB Koge came to an end.

The young forward joined the Danish NordicBet LIGAEN outfit on a one-year loan deal last year.



He later joined 2nd Division side Holbæk B&I on a lease agreement to find more playing time as he battled for fitness due to injuries.



His return will bolster our attacking ranks as another excellent option for the technical handlers.



Inter Allies currently lie bottom on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table after matchday 12 with only seven points.