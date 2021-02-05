Abdul Nassiru Hamzah returns to Inter Allies from loan

Right-winger Abdul Nassiru Hamzah has now returned to Inter Allies after his loan spell with our sister-club HB Koge came to an end.
The young forward joined the Danish NordicBet LIGAEN outfit on a one-year loan deal last year.
He later joined 2nd Division side Holbæk B&I on a lease agreement to find more playing time as he battled for fitness due to injuries.
His return will bolster our attacking ranks as another excellent option for the technical handlers.
Inter Allies currently lie bottom on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table after matchday 12 with only seven points.
Abdul Nassiru Hamzah returns from loan:????????— Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) February 5, 2021
???? https://t.co/NFvrWDaXwD
?????????? #iafc #ElevenIsToOne pic.twitter.com/1J9DQdI06I
- Ghanaian clubs should set up stewards to help in coronavirus fight at match venues - GFA
- Medeama SC to appear before GFA Disciplinary Committee for breaching coronavirus protocols
- Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak GPL Valentine's Day clash postponed
- Karela United stay top of the Ghana Premier League despite draw with Legon Cities
- WAFA needs to be consistent to win the league - Samuel Tetteh
- Read all related articles