Abdul Samed reacts to RC Lens' draw against Lille in French Ligue 1

Abdul Samed Salis Black Stars midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Salis Abdul Samed has reacted to RC Lens' stalemate against Lille on home turf in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit played a 1-1 draw with Lille on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The home team opened the scoring in the 41st-minute mark through José Fonte and had to go to recess with a goal advantage.

After the break, the visitors restored parity through Jonathan David who scored in the 69th-minute mark to make it 1-1 at the end of the game.

“Mixed feelings. We stayed united” he tweeted.

Salis Samed is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON doubleheader qualifier against Angola.

