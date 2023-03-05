Abdul Samed reacts to RC Lens' draw against Lille in French Ligue 1

Ghana international, Salis Abdul Samed has reacted to RC Lens' stalemate against Lille on home turf in the French Ligue 1.
The 22-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit played a 1-1 draw with Lille on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
The home team opened the scoring in the 41st-minute mark through José Fonte and had to go to recess with a goal advantage.
After the break, the visitors restored parity through Jonathan David who scored in the 69th-minute mark to make it 1-1 at the end of the game.
“Mixed feelings. We stayed united” he tweeted.
Salis Samed is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON doubleheader qualifier against Angola.
???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ????????— Abdul Samed ????????⚽️ (@AbdulSamedSali) March 4, 2023
On reste soudés ????#RCLLOSC pic.twitter.com/gYGEZKWYKg
