Abubakari Sumaila named in the Albania first division Team of the Week

Ghanaian international Abubakari Sumaila has been named in Albania's first division's team of the week after aiding his side Skenderbeu to secure qualification into the Albania Premier League.

The 19-year-old bagged a brace and grabbed an assist as his outfit cruised to a 4-0 away win over their opponent on Sunday afternoon.



Skenderbeu opened the scoring in the 20th minute mark through Dean Lico as the visitors went to recess with a goal advantage.



After the break, the Ghanaian youngster scored a brace in a space four minutes to extend his side lead. He scored in the 60th and 64th minutes respectively to make it 3-0 for the visitors.



Two minutes to full time, Abdeen Temitope scored to seal victory for Skenderbeu.

The win has propelled Skenderbeu to secure qualification to the Albanian top-flight despite having some games at hand.



Skenderbeu will feature in the Albanain Super Liga next season.



The Ghanaian forward has been instrumental all season for Skenderbeu scoring 9 goals and assisting three.