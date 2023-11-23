Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko targets win over Aduana Stars this weekend

Accra Lions Coach, Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has set his sights on leading the team to beat Aduana Stars this weekend.

The capital-based club lost 2-1 to Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, November 21 when the two teams locked horns on Week 11 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Ibrahim Tanko said his team will put the game behind them and focus on the next game against Aduana Stars.



The coach is hoping that on Sunday, Accra Lions can beat the league leaders in Week 12.

"I think we had a very good game. The goals they scored definitely are our fault. We have to go and prepare very well for the next game, but this is not the true reflection of the game.



"That is football; they have to score, and we know we can come back. Sometimes you do everything you can, but it is not working. They won, and we congratulate them, but we have to go back and do our homework well for the next game,” coach Ibrahim Tanko said.



A win for Accra Lions in that game will see the club climbing further away from the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings.