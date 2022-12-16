Accra Sports Stadium closed for football matches, rented out for Christmas concerts

The state of the Accra Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has informed Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Accra Lions to look for new match venues after renting out the Accra Sports Stadium rented out for Christmas concerts.

The Accra Sports Stadium which serves as the home venue for Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League has been left in a very deplorable state after a failed Wizkid musical concert.



With the Betpawa Ghana Premier League set to resume after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, the three Accra-based clubs have to look for new venues to play their home matches.



Hearts of Oak have opted to play their home matches at Cape Coast Stadium while Great Olympics and Accra Lions are yet to decide on their adopted home venues.



The Accra Sports Stadium is set to see several music concerts and events during the Christmas season.

The National Democratic Congress are next in line to host an event at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The opposition will be hosting their delegates' congress at the venue on December 16, 2022.







