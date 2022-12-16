0
Menu
Sports

Accra Sports Stadium closed for football matches, rented out for Christmas concerts

A Photo Of The Current State Pf The Accra Sports Stadium The state of the Accra Sports Stadium

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has informed Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Accra Lions to look for new match venues after renting out the Accra Sports Stadium rented out for Christmas concerts.

The Accra Sports Stadium which serves as the home venue for Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League has been left in a very deplorable state after a failed Wizkid musical concert.

With the Betpawa Ghana Premier League set to resume after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, the three Accra-based clubs have to look for new venues to play their home matches.

Hearts of Oak have opted to play their home matches at Cape Coast Stadium while Great Olympics and Accra Lions are yet to decide on their adopted home venues.

The Accra Sports Stadium is set to see several music concerts and events during the Christmas season.

The National Democratic Congress are next in line to host an event at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The opposition will be hosting their delegates' congress at the venue on December 16, 2022.



JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt