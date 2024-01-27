Ace Ankomah reportedly withdraws from 5-member committee to search for Ghana's next coach

Lawyer Ace Ankomah (Esq.)

Ghanaweb has learnt that Lawyer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) has withdrawn from the five-member committee formed to search for the next coach of the Black Stars.

Ace Ankomah (Esq.) was selected as the vice chairman of the committee with GFA Vice President Mark Addo serving as chairperson.



The committee is made up of the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The 5-member committee was set up after Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties as Black Stars coach on January 23, 2024.



However, according to sports journalist, Saddick Adams, the law lecturer has declined the offer to serve on the committee.



Saddick Adams in a post on X, stated, "I’m informed that Lawyer Ace Ankomah has declined to serve on the Committee to search for a new Black Stars coach.



"I have personally called on the President of Ghana to dissolve that Committee, halt the search and instruct his minister and the GFA to first, render an apology to the people of Ghana.

"Submit technical and management reports, and their budget and investigate the causes of the disaster in Abidjan.



"Good that Lawyer Ace has been honourable enough to decline. The other members must decline in their interest.



"The chairman of that committee himself is not fit for purpose. Aluta Continua."





