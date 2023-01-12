Aduana Stars beat Kotoku Royals 2-0 to stay top of league table

Aduana Stars players

Aduana Stars are set to stay top of the Ghana Premier League table at the end of Week 12 following a convincing win against Kotoku Royals on Thursday afternoon.

The Dormaa-based club today hosted the debutants at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



In a game dominated by Aduana Stars, the hosts equalised in the 17th minute when Emmenual Gyamfi got his name on the scoresheet.



Late in added time of the first half, Stephen Anokye Badu completed a nice team move to find the back of the Kotoku Royals net to double the lead for the home team.

Although the visitors would put up a fight in the second half, the team could not break down the defense of the opponent.



Eventually, at the end of the 90 minutes, Aduana Stars recorded a 2-0 win to amass the maximum three points.



The win means the club stays on top of the Ghana Premier League standings with 24 points.