2
Menu
Sports

Aduana Stars beat Kotoku Royals 2-0 to stay top of league table

Aduana Stars 13 Aduana Stars players

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars are set to stay top of the Ghana Premier League table at the end of Week 12 following a convincing win against Kotoku Royals on Thursday afternoon.

The Dormaa-based club today hosted the debutants at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

In a game dominated by Aduana Stars, the hosts equalised in the 17th minute when Emmenual Gyamfi got his name on the scoresheet.

Late in added time of the first half, Stephen Anokye Badu completed a nice team move to find the back of the Kotoku Royals net to double the lead for the home team.

Although the visitors would put up a fight in the second half, the team could not break down the defense of the opponent.

Eventually, at the end of the 90 minutes, Aduana Stars recorded a 2-0 win to amass the maximum three points.

The win means the club stays on top of the Ghana Premier League standings with 24 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Related Articles: