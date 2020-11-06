Aduana Stars set to name Yahaya Mohammed as skipper

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars are set to name a new captain to replace the departed Elvis Opoku and one name on top of the list is former OGC Nice player Yahaya Mohammed.

Yahaya, nicknamed the Terminator, is one of the key players for the Fire Boys and is highly likely to confirmed as the club’s next skipper.



According to reports from Dormaa Ahenkro head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is weighing the options of naming either Yahaya Mohammed or goalkeeper Joseph Addo as the new captain.

Aduana captain Elvis Opoku signed for Legon Cities FC in a deal that is reportedly worth GHS60,000.



The Ghana Football Association has asked all 18 Premier League clubs to submit their squad list along with their captains and vice-captains as well as their strips for the season with a deadline fixed for tomorrow.