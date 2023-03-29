1
Afena-Gyan is not ready - Ibrahim Tanko reveals what player's agent told him

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The head coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko has indicated that he is in the dark as to why striker Felix Afena-Gyan did not honor his call to play for his team in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

According to him, he had multiple conversations with the agent of the player who insisted that the Italy-based forward is not ready to play for the Ghana U23 team.

“I did my list and added Afena. I don’t know why he is not here. I personally spoke to his agent about four times and he told me the boy is not ready,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko told the press in Kumasi.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko wanted Felix Afena-Gyan to be part of his squad for the two games against Angola in the qualifiers for the U23 AFCON.

In his absence, the coach managed to work with the available players to secure qualification thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win.

