African Games: Ghana wins ten medals in a day

Ghana's MMA team

Team Ghana had a clean sweep in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event at the ongoing 2023 African Games, winning nine medals while claiming another medal in swimming on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Ghana won 1 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals in the MMA to become the most decorated country in the sporting discipline at the Games while Abeiku Jackson finished third and won bronze in the Men's 100m butterfly contest.



Among the 10 medals, only Abeiku Jackson's counted as the 9 medals could not be added to the country's tally on the medal table because the MMA is a 'demonstration sport' at the Games.



Currently, Ghana have won 5 official medals including 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

The host nation, as a result, sit 12th on the medals table led by Egypt who have amassed 94 medals after 5 days into the Games.



