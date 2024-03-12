African Games: Watch as Ghanaian cyclist drops out of race after his bike got ripped apart

Ghanaian cyclist, Joseph Nii Quaye

Ghanaian cyclist, Joseph Nii Quaye's participation in the men's cycling event of the 13th African Games ended abruptly after his bike malfunctioned during a race on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a frustrated Nii Quaye hit out at the authorities as he lamented that he had to drop out of the race because of the bicycle. He also mentioned that he bought the bicycle with his own money.



He is the second Ghanaian cycling athlete to drop out of a race due to issues with the bike.



Meanwhile, in a press briefing on Monday, March 11, 2024, Sports Minister Mustapha Usif accused the various federations for the challenges being faced by the athletes.



“Basketball submitted their list, and we went through it with them and procured all the equipment for them worth close to a million dollars, just like other federations,” the minister said.

“So if you’re the cycling federation, and you knew that you needed fibre-made bicycles and not aluminium bicycles, it is your responsibility to submit your list to us, and we will get them. If we can not get all, at least we will buy some,” Mustapha Ussif said.





Cyclist Joseph Nii Quaye's bike rips into two while racing in the African Games. He had to use his own bicycle because that seemingly wasn't provided for these cyclists. What a mess!pic.twitter.com/gBzg6j6ICE — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) March 12, 2024

EE/EK