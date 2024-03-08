African Games: Watch highlights of Uganda's 2-1 win over Nigeria

Uganda delivered a stunning performance to beat Nigeria 2-1 in their debut match at the 2023 African Games held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 8, 2024.

Uganda, who began the game on a strong footing got their efforts rewarded with an opening goal in the 33rd minute.



However, Nigeria swiftly responded with an equalizer through Sadiq Isiyaka in the 38th minute.



In the second half, Uganda dominated the game and deservedly got a goal in the 81st minute to secure their victory.



In the first game in the Men's U-20 football, 16-year-old Lamine Sadio's solitary goal inspired Senegal to a 1-0 win over South Sudan.

Hosts, Ghana is set to face Congo at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024.



JNA