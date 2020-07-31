Sports News

Afriyie Acquah, Aziz Tetteh on summer holiday in Germany with wives

Afriyie Acquah and Aziz Tetteh with their wives

Ghanaian duo Afriyie Acquah and Abdul Aziz Tetteh have gone on summer vacation with their wives.

The close pals chose neighbouring Germany for the short holidays.



Tetteh, 30, who plays for Gaziantep FK, suffered a knee injury during a league match in November 2019 which ended his season.



He had to undergo successful surgery in Poland and has since not returned to competitive soccer.

Tetteh had made just six appearances before the incident.



On the other hand, Afriyie Acquah was one of the most impressive midfielders in the Turkish Super Lig with Yeni Malatyaspor.



He scored one goal in 27 league appearances as his side got demoted.

