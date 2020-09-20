Afriyie Acquah appointed deputy captain at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Afriyie Acquah plays for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah has been appointed deputy captain at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old joined last season on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Serie A side Empoli and has been a firm staple of the side.



His mastery in midfield has made him one of the best midfielders in the Turkish top-flight.

Before the start of the new season, head coach Hamza Hamzao?lu appointed Acquah as his second-in-command on the pitch.



Last season, he scored one goal in 27 league appearances.

