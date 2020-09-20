0
Afriyie Acquah appointed deputy captain at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Sun, 20 Sep 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah has been appointed deputy captain at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old joined last season on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Serie A side Empoli and has been a firm staple of the side.

His mastery in midfield has made him one of the best midfielders in the Turkish top-flight.

Before the start of the new season, head coach Hamza Hamzao?lu appointed Acquah as his second-in-command on the pitch.

Last season, he scored one goal in 27 league appearances.

