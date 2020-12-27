Afriyie Acquah nets consolation as Yeni Malatyaspor suffer heavy home defeat in Turkey

Ghanaian international, Afriyie Acquah in action

Afriyie Acquah scored the consolation goal for Yeni Malatyaspor in the 3-1 home defeat to Erzurum BB in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The Ghana international midfielder finished off an assist from Karim Hafez in the 62nd minute to level the scores for Malatyaspor.



It was his second league goal in 15 appearances for his side this term.



Erzurum BB had taken the lead in the 44th minute through Ricardo Gomes.

Acquah picked up a yellow card in the 25th minute and was replaced by Moryke Fofana with a quarter of an hour left.



Mitchell Donald gave Erzurum BB the lead in the 67th minute and Gabriel Obertan scored the third after 71 minutes.