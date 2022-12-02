Agyemang-Badu gets his hair shaved on TV after losing bet

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu got his hair shaved on live TV as the Black Stars failed to progress from Group H.

Agyemang-Badu who was convinced that Ghana would qualify from the group stages a the 2022 FIFA World Cup swore to have his hair shaved on TV should Ghana exit at the group stages.



“I can bet everything this team will qualify from the group. If Ghana doesn’t qualify from the group stage, I will shave it here. I am so optimistic about this team,” he said.



However, Agyemang-Badu lost his bet as the Black Stars lost to Uruguay by 2-0 to exit from the tournament.



The defeat was Ghana's loss at the group stages as they placed 4th to exit the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Immediately after the match ended there was a barber on stand-by to offer Agyemang-Badu a quick shave after losing his bet.



The day also marked the birthday celebration of Agyemang-Badu who played for Ghana at two World Cups.



Watch how Agyemang-Badu got his hair shaved on TV



