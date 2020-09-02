Sports News

Agyemang Badu signs permanent deal with Hellas Verona

Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has signed a permanent deal with Hellas Verona ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

Badu joined the Seria A side on season loan from Udinese in August 2019 with an option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.



Despite missing the entire first half of the campaign due to illness, the midfielder returned to action in the second half of the season making 10 appearances.



According to reports, the Black Stars midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the club making the deal permanent.

Badu has already joined his teammates for the preseason ahead of the new campaign.



He made 193 appearances for Udinese, scoring ten goals and providing eleven assists.

