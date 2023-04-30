Ajax coach John Heitinga provides important Mohammed Kudus update ahead of PSV clash

According to Ajax manager John Heitinga, Kudus is close to making a return from injury

The manager of Ajax, John Heitinga is hopeful that Ghana star Mohammed Kudus will return from injury this weekend.

The Black Stars poster boy suffered an injury setback on April 5 while in action for Ajax in the 2-1 win against Feyenoord.



Since then, Mohammed Kudus has missed three important matches of his team with the side now unlikely to win the Dutch Eredivisie title.



According to Ajax manager John Heitinga, the youngster is close to making a return from injury.



In a build-up to the KNVB Cup final, the gaffer said he will decide on the fitness level of Mohammed Kudus and Devyne Rensch today before the crucial cup final tomorrow.

“Tomorrow decisions will be made”, John Heitinga said on Friday.



Today, Mohammed Kudus trained very well with his teammates and has made the Ajax matchday squad for the PSV encounter.



This season, Mohammed Kudus has scored 11 goals in the Dutch Eredivisie and 18 goals in all competitions.



He is hoping to help Ajax to win the Dutch KNVB Cup.