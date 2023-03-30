0
Ajax coach hails Mohammed Kudus as a player fans will always pay to watch

Mohammed Kudus Goal Of The Month .jfif Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax coach John Heitinga has lauded Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, describing him as a player that fans would always pay to watch.

Kudus has been a key player for both his club and country this season, and after an early struggle for game time, has become a first-team regular for Ajax.

The 22-year-old has been directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions for club and country, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists.

Since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kudus has scored seven goals under Heitinga, who believes that the player is one that fans enjoy watching.

Heitinga said, "Mohammed Kudus is a player that fans buy a ticket for. He is the player who entertains the fans. He is a proud human being and someone that wants to get the most out of his career."

Despite failing to add to his goal tally during the international break, where he featured in the Black Stars' doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Kudus will be looking to get back on the scoresheet when club football resumes this weekend.

With Heitinga's praise and endorsement, Kudus will be hoping to continue his impressive performances and help Ajax in their quest for domestic glory this season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
