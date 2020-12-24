Ajax eager for Mohammed Kudus' return ahead of busy schedule in January

Dutch Eredivisie league leaders Ajax are keen on seeing Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus return to the pitch ahead of a heavily loaded January fixture list.
The 20-year-old is yet to kick the ball after making a swift return from injury early this month.
Kudus missed last night's 1-1 draw at Willem II, which was Ajax's last game of the year.
Without the former FC Nordsjaelland playmaker, Ajax have lost two games and drawn one even though they have been scored a lot of goals with that period.
The absence of the midfielder saw Ajax drop from the UEFA Champions League.
Ajax have a heavily loaded fixture list in January, where they will be playing seven games in the new month.
The games include top games against PSV, FC Twente and Feyernoord.
Mohammed Kudus has made three appearances contributing four goals including three assists.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Kwasi Okyere Wriedt’s second half strike secures point for Willem II against Ajax
- How Ghanaian players fared in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup
- Tariq Lamptey: Ghana target on his early exploits with Brighton & Hove Albion
- Majeed Waris injured as Strasbourg suffer heavy defeat to PSG
- Ghana captain Andre Ayew speaks on handling leadership pressure at club and country
- Read all related articles