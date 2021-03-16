Ajax remain interested in Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ajax are still in the hunt to sign Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and will try for him in the summer, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The Dutch champions, footballghana.com understands, contacted the Danish side this winter for Sulemana but were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him.



However, they will try again this summer and are confident of landing their man. They successfully signed Mohammed Kudus in the 2020 summer window.

Sulemana has been one of the brightest prospects in Europe this campaign, making an impact with his dribbling and scoring. He has featured twice for the Black Stars so far.