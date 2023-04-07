Ajax star Mohammed Kudus facing three weeks out with injury

Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks due to injury setback.

The 22-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in mid-week when Ajax defeated Feyenoord in the Dutch Cup semifinals to secure finals berth.



The former FC Nordjaelland star had to be subbed off in the much-anticipated encounter on Wednesday.



He will miss the games against Fortuna Sittard, FC Emmen and PSV Eindhoven in the league but could return before the Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on April 30, 2023.

The Black Stars midfielder absence will be huge blow for Ajax who are keen to defend the league title. Feyenoord lead the champions with eight points.



Kudus has been in a rich vein of form for the Dutch giants this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 5 assists in all competitions.



He has become a subject of interest for several clubs including, Manchester United, Real Madrid and others.